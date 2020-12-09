What to watch today: Dow set to add to Tuesday's record close

BY THE NUMBERS

Campbell Soup (CPB): The food maker reported quarterly profit of $1.02 per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts as well. Campbell also raised its quarterly dividend by 6% to 37 cents per share. United Natural Foods (UNFI): The wholesale grocery distributor earned 51 cents per share for its latest quarter, shy of the 74 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue came in short of forecasts as well. United Natural Foods reported a slight increase in profit margins during the quarter, but also saw expenses increase from a year earlier. Chewy (CHWY): Chewy lost 8 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 13 cents a share loss that Wall Street was anticipating. The pet products retailer's revenue beat analysts' forecasts. Chewy also issued an upbeat outlook. Hasbro (HAS): The toymaker was rated "buy" in new coverage at Citi, which notes Hasbro's strong brand portfolio and its ability to integrate its toy brands into movies and digital offerings. JinkoSolar (JKS): The China-based solar equipment maker announced plans to sell up to $100 million in American Depositary Shares through an "at-the-market" equity offering program. GameStop (GME): GameStop posted a quarterly loss of 53 cents per share, smaller than the 85 cents a share loss that analysts had been forecasting. The videogame retailer's revenue was below estimates, however, with the pandemic closing stores and competition from digital game-sellers intensifying. Disney (DIS): Wells Fargo upgraded Disney to overweight from equal weight on growing confidence in the company's streaming business, saying total subscribers could nearly triple over the next five years. Roku (ROKU): Citi raised its price target on the streaming video device maker's stock to a Wall Street-high $375 per share from $220, while maintaining a buy rating. Citi is raising its estimate of expected value per active account, and sees several catalysts on the rise including new distribution agreements.

