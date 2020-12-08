DoorDash sells shares at $102 in IPO, pricing above range

DoorDash, the food delivery provider that's seen a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, sold shares in its IPO at $102 a piece, pricing above its range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The offering on Tuesday values the company at $32.4 billion, based on common stock outstanding and $38.7 billion on a fully-diluted basis. The company previously said it expected to sell shares at between $90 and $95. The sources asked not to be named because the pricing is still confidential.

DoorDash is the first IPO in a late-year consumer technology wave that includes the expected debut of Airbnb later this week, followed by e-retailer Wish next week and fin-tech company Affirm and kids' game maker Roblox this month. The companies are taking advantage of a post-election stock rally and a clear indication of investor demand for high-growth tech, which has led the market this year.

While a wide swath of software and internet companies have gotten swept up in the Covid-19 rally, few have experienced the kind of growth seen by DoorDash. Revenue in the third quarter surged 268% from a year earlier to $879 million, following growth in the second quarter of 214%. Through the first nine months of 2020, DoorDash's order volume climbed to $16.5 billion from $5.5 billion a year earlier.

DoorDash, based in San Francisco, makes money by charging a commission to participating restaurants that can reach 30% of an order as well as a fee of a few dollars per order from consumers. DoorDash said in its prospectus that 390,000 merchants are now on the platform. That includes everything from fast food chains like Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle and McDonald's to upscale restaurants that were forced to close their doors earlier this year and switch to takeout and delivery.