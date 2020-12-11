What to watch today: Dow set to drop as stimulus talks stall

BY THE NUMBERS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open lower Friday as difficulties in Washington over reaching a new Covid-19 stimulus package before the end of the year outweigh Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine taking a step closer to FDA emergency use approval. (CNBC)



While the Dow and S&P 500 saw modest declines Thursday and Nasdaq had a slight gain, all three were tracking to snap multiweek winning streaks. However, heading into Friday trading, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were still near their record high closes of earlier this week. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH