5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Wall Street under pressure on concerns about new Covid strain

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. NYSE

2. Doctors say vaccines still likely effective on new variants

Commuters walk along the Thames Path in view of Tower Bridge in London, U.K., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Hollie Adams | Bloomberg via Getty Images

As the U.K. government holds a crisis meeting Monday to talk about the fallout from international travel bans, experts said it appears the existing vaccines will be effective in fighting off infection from new strains of the coronavirus. "There is a strong belief here that the vaccine, as it exists today ... will have effectiveness in warding off infection from this new strain in England, in addition to the old strain that we've been contending with for months now," Vin Gupta, an affiliate assistant professor from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told CNBC on Monday. Dr. Vivek Murthy, selected by President-elect Joe Biden to be surgeon general, made similar comments Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

3. $900 billion compromise stimulus package set for votes

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Congress is facing down a midnight deadline to pass a pandemic relief measure as part of a massive government spending bill or rush through another stopgap to keep the government funded through at least the weekend while talks continue. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Lawmakers plan to vote Monday on a combined $900 billion compromise Covid-19 relief package and a $1.4 trillion plan to fund the government through September. The coronavirus aid deal, which saw fits and starts for months and months in Washington, includes a $300 per week federal boost to state unemployment benefits, a $600 direct payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health providers and renters facing eviction. In a statement, Biden said the $900 billion plan "provides critical temporary support," but he added that it's "just the beginning." In the new year, Democrats are expected to push for aid for state and local governments. That was left out of the current bill, in a compromise with Republicans who shelved their desire for liability protections for businesses.

4. Second vaccine cleared for emergency use in U.S. begins shipping

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Paul Sancya | Getty Images

Moderna this weekend began distributing its Covid vaccine, the second approved for emergency use by the FDA, with trucks going to more than 3,700 locations across the U.S. The rollout of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, the one first cleared in the U.S., began last week as health-care workers and residents and staff at nursing homes started to get the initial shots. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Sunday recommended that 30 million frontline workers — including first responders, teachers, postal workers and grocery store workers — get next priority. In all, that move would make 51 million people eligible to get inoculated in the next round, though the timetable was unclear.

5. Biden to get vaccinated to show Americans it's safe

President-elect Joe Biden announces members of his climate and energy appointments at the Queen theater on December 19, 2020 in Wilmington, DE. Joshua Roberts | Getty Images