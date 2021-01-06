At Georgetown, tensions rise over the university’s decision to maintain distance learning

Anthony Abatemarco, 18, didn't expect to begin his freshman year of college at Georgetown University from his childhood bedroom in Massapequa, New York.

When the school announced the spring semester would be largely virtual as well, he decided to move to Washington, D.C. anyway.

Feeling frustrated and alone after months of distance learning, many undergraduates are taking matters into their own hands. Some have found roommates through Facebook and Instagram and are living in apartments or hotels in the DC-area, trying to capture some of the communal college experience even though the campus is closed.

Abatemarco said he found a roommate through his freshmen theology course and they recently rented an apartment in Dupont Circle, roughly two miles from the school.

"I'm hoping moving to D.C. makes it better," he said.

At colleges across the country, undergraduates have voiced extreme dissatisfaction with remote learning, particularly at the same high cost they were previously paying for an in-person education.

In the fall, roughly 44% of colleges were primarily or fully online compared to 27% that were primarily or fully in person. Another 21% were hybrid.

With the spring semester nearly underway, and cases of coronavirus rising across the country, only a handful of institutions are transitioning to hybrid learning with more students on campus, and a number of colleges have already delayed their in-person start dates, according to data from Davidson College's College Crisis Initiative (C2i).

But as other universities announced plans to invite students back for the spring semester, including neighboring American University, Catholic University and Johns Hopkins, Georgetown asked just 500 additional seniors of the more than 6,300 enrolled undergraduates to live on campus — and, still, classes will be taught remotely.

Now the administration is facing a significant backlash.

"In spite of detailed knowledge of students' difficulties, the administration has chosen to disregard our well-being. This cycle of indifference must not continue in the upcoming semester," the Georgetown Student Association Senate said in a statement criticizing the university's reopening plan.

More than 1,800 members of the community have also signed a petition to reopen the school for in-person learning.

"Given the current state of the pandemic, we are not able to bring more members of our community to campus at this time," said Ruth McBain, a spokeswoman for Georgetown.

"We know how eager the members of our community are to return, particularly our first-year and transfer students who have had to delay the beginning of their time on campus, and the disappointment that comes with this decision."