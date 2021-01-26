Covid live updates: Study shows Regeneron’s antibody cocktail prevents Covid infection

Minnesota on Monday confirmed the first U.S. case of the more contagious Covid variant originally found in Brazil. With new strains of the coronavirus being identified, President Joe Biden on Monday banned entry for most non-U.S. citizens traveling from South Africa and extended travel restrictions for Europe, the U.K. and Brazil.

Some health officials are concerned that current Covid-19 vaccines may not be as effective against the new, more contagious strains of Covid. Moderna on Monday said company research found its vaccine appears to work against the highly transmissible strain found in the U.K. and it is accelerating work on a booster shot to guard against the South Africa variant.