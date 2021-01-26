Covid live updates: Study shows Regeneron’s antibody cocktail prevents Covid infection

LIVE UPDATES
Minnesota on Monday confirmed the first U.S. case of the more contagious Covid variant originally found in Brazil. With new strains of the coronavirus being identified, President Joe Biden on Monday banned entry for most non-U.S. citizens traveling from South Africa and extended travel restrictions for Europe, the U.K. and Brazil.
Some health officials are concerned that current Covid-19 vaccines may not be as effective against the new, more contagious strains of Covid. Moderna on Monday said company research found its vaccine appears to work against the highly transmissible strain found in the U.K. and it is accelerating work on a booster shot to guard against the South Africa variant.
The U.S. is recording at least 170,700 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,100 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
The International Monetary Fund is worried about the risk of new Covid variants to the economic recovery, but it has become more upbeat about the global economy as coronavirus vaccinations are administered across the world.
In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF now expects the global economy to grow 5.5% this year — a 0.3 percentage point increase from October's forecast.
The United States is also set to grow more than expected this year.
The IMF revised its U.S. global gross domestic product forecast upward by 2 percentage points on the strong momentum in the second part of 2020 and additional fiscal support.
—Silvia Amaro
Increased demand for healthcare products during the Covid-19 pandemic bolstered fourth-quarter earnings for Johnson & Johnson and 3M.
J&J's quarterly earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's expectations and the company forecast an adjusted profit of $9.40 to $9.60 per share on sales of $90.5 billion to $91.7 billion for 2021, reports CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
J&J also expects to release data from the phase three trial of its Covid-19 vaccine as early as this week.
3M, which makes N95 face masks, said fourth-quarter net income rose 43% to $1.40 million, or $2.38 per share, and net sales increased 5.8% to $8.6 billion. 3M's health-care unit has been the best performer among its four divisions, with 2020 sales growing by 12.3% on robust demand for its products, such as hand sanitizers, Reuters reported.
—Melodie Warner
The U.S. will require travelers — including U.S. citizens — over the age of 2 years to show proof of a recent, negative Covid-19 test before flying to the United States.
Tests will have to be taken within three days of U.S.-bound flights and are required from all international destinations. Travelers that have been vaccinated or have proof of antibodies must still get a Covid test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Beach resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean are scrambling to secure Covid tests for travelers. Marriott and Hilton say some of their properties are offering testing at the hotel. Mexico had been a relative bright spot for international vacations because it lacks the quarantine and testing requirements that some other destinations have.
—Leslie Josephs
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said its antibody cocktail was effective in preventing Covid-19 in people exposed to those infected with the new coronavirus, based on initial data from a late-stage study, Reuters reports.
The two-antibody cocktail, called REGEN-COV, caused a 100% reduction in symptomatic infection and about 50% fewer overall rates of infection, according to Reuters. About 400 individuals who had a household member with Covid-19 participated in the trial.
The drugmaker said it would discuss the interim results with U.S. regulators to potentially expand the antibody cocktail's current emergency use authorization. Complete data from the trial is expected early in the second quarter, Reuters said.
—Terri Cullen