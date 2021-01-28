Covid live updates: Southwest reports first annual loss since 1972 amid weak travel demand

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said the newly developed mRNA technology used for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines will make it easy to adapt the shots for new coronavirus strains that have emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. The drugmakers are already working on so-called booster shots, and they won't need to go through the same large-scale clinical trials that were required for the original vaccines to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health also plan to study how effective existing Covid-19 vaccines are against new variants.

The U.S. is recording at least 162,000 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,200 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.