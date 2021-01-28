Covid live updates: Southwest reports first annual loss since 1972 amid weak travel demand

LIVE UPDATES
White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said the newly developed mRNA technology used for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines will make it easy to adapt the shots for new coronavirus strains that have emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. The drugmakers are already working on so-called booster shots, and they won't need to go through the same large-scale clinical trials that were required for the original vaccines to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health also plan to study how effective existing Covid-19 vaccines are against new variants.
The U.S. is recording at least 162,000 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,200 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
American Airlines and Southwest Airlines reported record quarterly losses and forecast difficult months ahead as the industry deals with new travel restrictions and a slow rollout of vaccines, reports CNBC's Leslie Josephs.
American posted a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 billion as revenue tumbled more than 64% to $4.03 billion. The airline also said it expects first-quarter capacity to be down 45% from 2019 and expects revenue to be 60% to 65% lower than the year-ago quarter.
Separately, Southwest reported its first annual loss since 1972 and said it would remain conservative with capacity through March citing weak demand.
Southwest forecast January revenue will be down 65% to 70% compared with 2019, slightly better than a decline of as much as 75% which it previously forecast after cancellations stabilized. The Dallas-based airline said February revenue will likely fall 65% to 75% compared with a year ago.
—Melodie Warner
The European Union has suggested that drugmaker AstraZeneca divert supplies of its coronavirus vaccine from the U.K. to mainland Europe, as a battle over production delays and supply continues.
It comes after AstraZeneca told the EU last week that it would initially deliver far fewer doses of its Covid vaccine to the 27-member bloc than originally pledged as it deals with production issues at its continental plants.
The EU demanded on Wednesday that the pharmaceutical giant fulfill its agreement to supply it with coronavirus vaccines, by whatever means necessary.
Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said talks with the company, which continued Wednesday, had been "constructive." But she also tweeted that "contractual obligations must be met, vaccines must be delivered to EU citizens."
—Holly Ellyatt