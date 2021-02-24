5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Stocks set to fall after Tuesday's turnaround on Wall Street

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

2. Tesla bounces and a fund manager with a hot hand may be the reason

In this photo illustration a Tesla logo seen displayed on a smartphone with the stock market graphic in the background. Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images

Tesla's recovery in premarket trading moderated after staging a major comeback Tuesday. At one point, as bitcoin prices sank, shares plunged 13%. Tesla recently disclosed an investment in bitcoin. By Tuesday's closing bell, it recouped most of those losses to finish down only 2.2%. However, Tesla's four-session slide did total more than 11%, dragging the high-flying stock into the red by nearly 1% for 2021. Over the past 12 months, it was still up a whopping 287%. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, who has had a hot hand recently, scooped up more than $120 million worth of Tesla shares during Tuesday's rout and subsequent comeback. Wood's buying may have helped spark the turnaround in Tesla, CNBC's Jim Cramer tweeted. Wood told Bloomberg on Tuesday she's particularly bullish on Tesla's ride-hailing service as a bridge to autonomous driving. "We do not think many analysts are giving Tesla credit for autonomous. If they were, the stock would be a lot higher," she added.

3. Bitcoin rebounds, surging back above $50,000

Costfoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Wood, also a bitcoin bull, told Bloomberg, ""We're very positive on Bitcoin, very happy to see a healthy correction here, no market is straight up." Bitcoin climbed back above the $50,000 on Wednesday, after a big sell-off earlier this week. Bitcoin is up more than 70% year to date and over 400% in the last 12 months. Square said Tuesday it bought $170 million worth of bitcoin. The fintech firm run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey bought $50 million worth of the world's biggest cryptocurrency last year. Dorsey, one of bitcoin's best-known proponents, once predicted it would eventually become the "single currency" of the internet.

4. GameStop CFO to step down after Reddit-driven stock rally

A GameStop store is pictured in New York, January 29, 2021. Carlo AllegriI | Reuters

GameStop CFO Jim Bell will step down next month. The video game retailer said Bell's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the company relating to its operations, including accounting principles and practices. A source told Reuters that Bell's exit was unrelated to the recent Reddit-fueled wild swings in GameStop's stock. However, the source said his departure was initiated by GameStop, in a sign he was not viewed as the right fit as the retailer transitions into a tech-oriented business.

5. Lowe’s tops earnings estimates as same-store sales jump

A Lowe's hardware store in Philadelphia. Mark Makela | Reuters