5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stocks set for mixed open after another major comeback

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

2. Jobless, GDP, durable goods data out before the bell

The government is set to release weekly jobless claims, revised fourth-quarter gross domestic product and January durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect a drop in new filings for unemployment benefits to 845,000. GDP in Q4 is seen rising slightly from the initial estimate to a 4.2% annual growth rate. Forecasts call for a 1% rise in durable goods orders last month, double December's increase.

3. GameStop shares surge again as Reddit favorites rally again

Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

GameStop climbed more than 70% in Thursday's premarket trading as heavily shorted stocks favored by Reddit traders surged again. Shares of the video game retailer doubled Wednesday to nearly $92 each after Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell resigned. The GameStop frenzy last month sent shares skyrocketing, causing a short squeeze on a number of Wall Street hedge funds. GameStop traded below $20 per share in early January, before soaring to an intraday high of $483 on Jan. 28, a surge of more than 2,300%. The stock crashed below $50 by mid-February before Wednesday's spike.

4. Pfizer, Moderna work on shots against strain discovered in South Africa

Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday they are testing a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the coronavirus. They are also in talks with regulatory authorities about testing a vaccine modified to protect specifically against the new variant found in South Africa. Moderna has shipped to the National Institutes of Health doses of a new Covid vaccine designed to provide better protection against the variant spreading in South Africa. The new vaccine is ready to be tested in an early-stage clinical trial to determine if it can be used as a booster shot against the highly transmissible strain.

5. GOP rallies against Democrats’ Covid relief package

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters after the Republican weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2021. Kevin Lemarque | Reuters