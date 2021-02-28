Iran rejects informal nuke talks with U.S. and EU, insists Biden drop sanctions first

President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani speaks during the National Combat Board Meeting with Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Tehran, Iran on Nov. 21, 2020.

WASHINGTON – Iran rejected on Sunday an invitation from global powers who signed the 2015 nuclear deal to discuss the regime's potential return to the negotiating table, a significant setback in the Biden administration's efforts to revive the agreement.

"Considering the recent actions and statements by the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider this the time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, which was proposed by the EU foreign policy chief," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to Tehran's state-run media.

The White House said on Sunday that the Biden administration was disappointed with Iran's decision to skip the informal meeting with the U.S. and the other signatories of the 2015 pact ⁠— France, Germany, the U.K., Russia and China.

"While we are disappointed at Iran's response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA commitments," a senior administration official told NBC News.



"We will be consulting with our P5+1 partners on the best way forward," said the official, referring to the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany.

The Biden administration has previously said that it wants to revive the nuclear deal but won't suspend sanctions until Tehran comes back into compliance. Tehran has refused to negotiate while U.S. sanctions remain in place.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), brokered by the Obama administration, lifted sanctions on Iran that had crippled its economy and cut its oil exports roughly in half. In exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief, Iran agreed to dismantle some of its nuclear program and open its facilities to more extensive international inspections.

The U.S. and its European allies believe Iran has ambitions to develop a nuclear bomb. Tehran has denied that allegation.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump kept a campaign promise and withdrew the United States from the JCPOA calling it the "worst deal ever." Following Washington's exit from the landmark nuclear deal, other signatories of the pact ⁠have tried to keep the agreement alive.