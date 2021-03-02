These strategies can help the owners of the smallest businesses applying for PPP loans

10'000 Hours | DigitalVision | Getty Images

"The change ... is going to have likely an impact as likely as much as 10 times or more of the loan size," said Sam Sidhu, chief operating officer of Customers Bank, which is headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Approximately 70% of its loan volume is first-time PPP customers. "That will help those who need the money the most," he added. Customers Bank is holding off funding those loans until the SBA releases its guidance. Here are strategies to help you navigate the process — before, during and after your application.

Become informed

Whenever you take on a financial obligation, read the fine print, Bradley said. Download the application and pay close attention to the terms. Also, review everything that has been written about it, including news reports. The SBA details first- and second-draw loans and loan forgiveness, and documents frequently asked questions on its website, as well. It also means staying tuned into any changes or adjustments made in the legislation down the road.

Get your financial house in order

Make sure your account statements are up to date and have an accountant look over them. Then, think about the amount of money you'll ask for in the application. Typically, women and entrepreneurs of color have a tendency to request loan amounts they think they can get, instead of what they need, Bradley said. "Make sure you are asking for enough not only to survive but to thrive," she said.

Prepare early

Once you figure out what you need to thrive, do another financial analysis that takes into account your ability to repay the loan if you need to do so, Bradley advises. For the loan to be forgivable, 60% must be spent on payroll. Under current rules, sole proprietors can use it to pay themselves, limited to an eight-week period of their 2019 net profit. Yet the updated guidelines expected from the SBA may impact that.

"There isn't a level of clarity of what is going to be required and how loan forgiveness is going to be calculated," Bradley said. Once you get the loan, make sure you are tracking how you are using it and hold onto any documents, so when the window opens for when you apply for forgiveness you are not wasting your time gathering information and documentation, she advised.

Filling out the application