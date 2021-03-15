Americans have one month left to file their 2020 taxes. Don't miss out on these savings

LaylaBird

Here are a few things to check before you file. Stimulus payments If you had a drop in income in 2020 that would have made you eligible for any previous stimulus payments, or had an event such as having a baby that changed how much you should have gotten, you need to file a tax return and claim the recovery rebate credit to get that money back. If you became eligible for the latest $1,400 payment in the American Rescue Plan, you also need to file your 2020 tax return so that the IRS has your updated information and can send you a direct deposit, check or debit card. While this is the only way to get the payment, you don't necessarily need to rush to file if you aren't yet ready — the IRS said Friday it would look at both 2019 and 2020 tax returns and top up people who became eligible for checks or would have gotten more based on 2020 returns. Unemployment income If you got unemployment insurance benefits in 2020, the American Rescue Plan made changes to what is considered taxable income. Now, the first $10,200 of those benefits — or $20,400 for a couple filing jointly, when both partners got unemployment — is not taxable for those who had an adjusted gross income less than $150,000 in 2020. That will save millions of Americans from a surprise tax bill during a tough time. Still, if you had unemployment income in 2020, you might want to hold off filing your return to see if the IRS gives further guidance about how taxpayers should report unemployment benefits.

It's a bad year to try to do taxes on your own because you need to be with somebody who knows exactly what they're doing. Adam Markowitz enrolled agent, Howard L Markowitz PA CP