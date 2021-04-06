More financial education would have helped people better manage their money in the pandemic

In this article SPEGX

Giani Clarke,18, a senior at Wilson High School, takes a test in her AP Statistics class. The desks are doubled as a way to provide more social distancing. Ben Hasty | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

People are wishing they'd learned more about money in school — especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly half of respondents said that having more financial literacy education would have helped them manage their money better through the Covid outbreak, according to a study from D.A. Davidson. The study was done online and surveyed 1,047 U.S. adults March 29 to 30. Respondents generally gave themselves low scores when it came to their own financial literacy — 36% of people rated themselves a "C" grade on financial knowledge, while 34% said a "B." Only 16% said they'd merit an "A." "I was stunned at how honestly transparent these people were about this deficit in their knowledge," said Andrew Cromwell, vice chairman of wealth management and financial advisor at D.A. Davidson. "It was reality before the pandemic, but we think that the pandemic and the resulting financial strains and stresses it placed on households just amplified it in many people's minds."