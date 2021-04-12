Cybersecurity start-up Darktrace plans to go public in London despite Deliveroo's IPO flop

A Darktrace cybersecurity software demonstration shows how a global problem can start with just one employee's work station.

LONDON — British cybersecurity start-up Darktrace said Monday that it plans to go public in London, defying fears that Deliveroo's disappointing IPO could put other tech firms off listing in the city.

The London-based firm's platform uses artificial intelligence technology to detect and respond to cyber threats in a business' IT systems. It says its self-learning AI can monitor threats in real time and come up with ways to strike back.

Darktrace, founded in 2013 by a group of former intelligence experts and mathematicians, said it intends to float at least 20% of issued share capital in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange's premium market. This would make it eligible for inclusion in benchmark indexes like the FTSE 100.

"Our intention to list on the London Stock Exchange marks a major milestone in Darktrace's history of rapid growth, and a historic day for the U.K.'s thriving technology sector," said Poppy Gustafsson, Darktrace's CEO and co-founder.

"We are proud to be part of that tradition of British innovation, as the U.K. becomes a leading global centre for the development of AI."

Darktrace's IPO announcement comes despite concerns over the lackluster market debut of Deliveroo, the Amazon-backed food delivery company. Deliveroo shares plunged as much as 30% on its first day of trading, making it one of the worst London IPOs for a large company.