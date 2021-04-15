Why some lawmakers are pushing to repeal limits on state and local tax deductions

Congressional lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are calling for a repeal of the state and local tax cap, arguing that they hurt middle-class Americans.

On Thursday, representatives led by Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y.; Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y.; and Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., announced a bipartisan caucus to overturn the so-called SALT cap.

The new group is a sign of increasing pressure to cancel the $10,000 limit on the SALT deductions, which was put in place in 2017 as part of former President Donald Trump's tax bill. On Tuesday, a group of New York lawmakers sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. D-Calif., reserving the right to oppose any future tax legislation that doesn't include repealing the SALT cap.

Business leaders in New York have also sounded the alarm, urging President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to repeal the cap. In January, Schumer and fellow Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand from New York introduced their own legislation to due away with the limit.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., also recently said that a repeal of the SALT cap would offset tax hikes in the latest state budget plan, which will raise personal income tax rates on New York City millionaires to the highest in the nation.

"It is high time that Congress reinstates the state and local tax deduction so we can get more dollars back in the pockets of so many struggling families especially as we recover from the pandemic," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., during a Thursday briefing announcing the bipartisan SALT effort.

Who gets hit by the SALT cap

In 2017, the average SALT deduction was more than $24,000 in Gottheimer's district in northern New Jersey, he said. The cap put in place thus hurt families that were taking state and local tax deductions larger than $10,000.

"Taxes went up for the families in my district I represent, not down," Gottheimer said, adding that it meant people and jobs left the state.