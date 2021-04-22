5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stock futures dip, a day after a Wall Street comeback

Traders working at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Source: NYSE

2. Southwest, American shares up after quarterly results

Travelers wearing protective masks cross a street outside a Southwest Airlines Co. check-in area at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines on Thursday said leisure travel bookings continue to rise and it expects breakeven cash flow "or better" by June. The Dallas-based airline posted first-quarter net income of $116 million, compared with a $94 million loss a year ago. Its first-quarter profit was the result of more than $1 billion in federal aid that offset its labor costs. Revenue of $2.1 billion fell nearly 52% from the year-ago period. Shares rose 1.5% in the premarket. American Airlines posted a $1.25 billion net loss, its fifth consecutive quarterly loss. The carrier, like its large-carrier rivals Delta and United, has been forced to do without much of the business and international travel revenue, they long relied on. American's revenue came in at just over $4 billion, down nearly 53% from the more than $8.5 billion it posted a year ago. Shares jumped 2.3%.

3. Credit Suisse announces quarterly loss after Archegos scandal

A Credit Suisse logo in the window of a Credit Suisse Group AG bank branch in Zurich, Switzerland. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Credit Suisse reported Thursday a net loss of $275 million in the first quarter after warning of heavy losses earlier this month in the meltdown of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital. Shares the Swiss bank that trade on Wall Street fell about 7% in premarket trading. However, that loss was narrower than expectations. Had it not been for Archegos, Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein told CNBC on Thursday that Q1 was "one of our best quarters in the history" of the bank. "Definitely the best quarter in the last 10 years," he added, while calling the Archegos losses unacceptable.

4. Biden pledges sharp reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling climate change prior to signing executive actions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Joe Biden is pledging to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, the White House announced ahead of hosting a global climate summit Thursday and Friday. That target roughly doubles America's prior commitment under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. All 40 world leaders Biden invited to the virtual gathering will be attending, including those from China and India. The summit is a chance for the U.S. to rejoin global efforts on climate after the Trump administration exited the Paris accord.

5. India reports global record of new single-day Covid cases

A patient with breathing problem is seen inside an ambulance waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India, April 20, 2021. Amit Dave | Reuters