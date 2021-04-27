Ford takes steps toward making battery cells for electric vehicles, following Tesla and GM

Dane Hardware (right), Ford design and release engineer, and Mary Fredrick, Ford battery validation engineer, measure the voltage of a battery using a digital multimeter at Ford's Battery Benchmarking and Test Laboratory in Allen Park, Michigan.

DETROIT – Ford Motor plans to invest $185 million into a new battery lab as a step toward manufacturing its own battery cells for electric vehicles, the company announced Tuesday.

The funds will go toward constructing Ford Ion Park, a "pilot facility" for production that's expected to open by the end of next year outside of Detroit. The planned 200,000-square-foot lab is designed to accelerate development of the technologies as the company plans to "eventually manufacture" new battery cells and batteries, according to Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer.

Ford declined to discuss a timeline for producing battery cells internally. The company currently purchases cells from suppliers such as South Korea-based SK Innovation.

Ford's new facility will not be a full battery cell production facility like Tesla has or General Motors has announced as part of $4.6 billion investments in two U.S. battery cell production plants with LG Energy Solution.

Thai-Tang said Ford believes it still makes sense to purchase the cells from suppliers until EVs become more mainstream. EVs represented only about 2% of U.S. vehicle registrations last year, according to IHS Markit.