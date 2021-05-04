What to watch today: Wall Street set to drop after strong start to May

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Vaxart (VXRT) surged 18.6% in premarket trading after it reported positive results in a phase 1 trial of its oral Covid-19 vaccine. Vaxart said the vaccine could be just as effective as the injected vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna (MRNA). Qiagen (QGEN) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its latest quarter, as the genetic testing company saw increasing demand for non-coronavirus products as well as strength in its Covid-19 testing business. Under Armour (UAA) shares climbed 2.8% in premarket action after it reported first-quarter profit of 16 cents per share, well above the 3 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also topped analysts' forecasts and Under Armour raised its full-year outlook as reopening markets spur demand for shoes and apparel. Separately, Under Armour agreed to pay $9 million to settle a SEC probe into its accounting. iRobot (IRBT) earned 41 cents per share during the first quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of 9 cents a share. The maker of the Roomba robotic vacuum's revenue exceeded estimates as well, however the stock tumbled 8.6% in the premarket on concerns about shipping and component costs. DuPont (DD) reported quarterly profit of 91 cents per share, 15 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. The industrial materials maker is seeing strong demand from semiconductor makers as well as automobile markets/ The company raised its full-year profit and revenue forecast. Avis Budget (CAR) lost 46 cents per share for the first quarter, smaller than the loss of $2.16 a share predicted by analysts. The car rental company's revenue beat Wall Street forecasts as well amid a jump in demand and more solid pricing for car rentals. The stock fell 1.4% in premarket action despite the upbeat results. SmileDirectClub (SDC) said its current-quarter sales will be hurt by an April cyberattack, costing it between $10 million and $15 million. The maker of teeth-straightening systems said it successfully blocked the attack and restored its systems to normal. The stock lost 9.2% in the premarket. (Disclosure: NBC Nightly News investigated SmileDirectClub's customer complaints in February. The company accused NBCUniversal of publishing false information about the company and is seeking $2.85 billion for defamation.) Domtar (UFS) shares soared 16.1% in premarket action following a Bloomberg report that said Canada's Paper Excellence is exploring a deal to buy its U.S.-based paper and packaging rival. A deal could value Domtar in the mid-$50 per share range, compared to Monday's close of $40.52 a share.

WATERCOOLER