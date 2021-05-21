'I'm not buying it': One strategist says Wall Street is wrong to be bullish on European stocks

A photo taken on December 29, 2020 shows the skyline of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, with (RtoL) the Frankfurt Cathedral, the Main Tower with the Helabas head office, and the Commerzbank Tower.

LONDON — Not everyone is bullish on Europe for the remainder of the year.

Peter Toogood, chief investment officer at financial services firm Embark Group, believes European stocks may well keep pace with U.S. stocks in the coming months, but that's not to say he shares Wall Street's optimism for the region.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley say Europe is well-placed to outperform all major regions this year for the first time in more than two decades. The investment bank believes U.S. markets are likely to be "choppier" in the months ahead, citing rising inflation, growing pressure on profit margins and a possible slowing of quantitative easing.

Meanwhile, there is a "compelling" case for Europe to be the best-performing region due to attractive valuations, stronger earnings-per-share growth and the launch of the EU's massive post-Covid recovery fund.

Separately, analysts at Goldman Sachs have identified "inexpensive" stocks in Europe for the rest of the year, while JPMorgan has named "cheap" stocks to buy in the region if the market dips.

When asked whether he agreed with the view that European equities could soon decouple from the U.S., Toogood told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday: "No I don't … I'm not buying it this time."

"I'll happily acknowledge that we'll keep up … There's going to be a Covid bounce, notionally, they are getting their act together, there is the recovery coming but it is going to be very late. We are going to be into the autumn and winter soon where I'm sorry (but) Covid is not going to go away," he continued.

"So, no, I'm not buying it. I think they have come too late to the party in terms of the vaccines; very sadly, and therefore the recovery is delayed," Toogood said.

To date, around 33% of EU citizens have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to statistics compiled by Our World in Data. By contrast, nearly 48% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose.