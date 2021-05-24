NBA lures players and investors to form Africa business entity valued at nearly $1 billion

Benjamin Chukwukelo Uzoh 2nd R of Rivers Hoopers of Nigeria vies with Wilson Nshobozwa of Patriots Rwanda during the opening game of the the inaugural Basketball Africa League BAL in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, May 16, 2021.

The National Basketball Association has formed its Africa business operation, luring investors and former players including, Dikembe Mutombo, Grant Hill and Junior Bridgeman.

The NBA Africa will oversee the league's business throughout the continent, including operating Basketball Africa League, which launched on May 16. The entity will establish corporate partnerships, expand content, media rights and build new arenas. The NBA envisions basketball being a top sport throughout Africa in 10 years.

Specific terms of the investment in NBA Africa were not made available, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a press conference Monday that the enterprise value for NBA Africa is worth nearly $1 billion.

Nigeria-based industrial group Yinka Folawiyo Group and Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation, an investment holding company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HFPC," are investors in NBA Africa. Former NBA players Luol Deng and Joakim Noah are also investors.

Silver and NBA chief operating officer Mark Tatum will have NBA Africa board seats, joining Babatunde Folawiyo (CEO of Yinka Folawiyo) and Tope Lawani (co-CEO of Helios Fairfax). NBA Africa will be led by CEO Victor Williams.

On the call with reporters, Williams said part of NBA Africa's strategy is to accelerate the "development of basketball's eco-system" via creating more youth academies that will serve as a pathway for talent and growing the NBA's brand.

"This growth will come to life by, amongst other things, increasing the NBA's footprint in Africa and opening additional offices in priority markets across the continent starting in countries like Nigeria, where there is already a strong affinity for the game," said Williams.

The NBA's business operation in Africa business is similar to its' NBA China business, which has grown to over a $5 billion business. It launched in 2008, with a $253 million investment from partners including Disney. NBA China allowed the league to gain more access to the country's top marketplace as China has a population of 1.3 billion.

"There are some structural similarities in that we've taken a geographical area and carved it into a distinct entity and added strategic partners because we recognize that was the best opportunity for growth," said Silver when asked about NBA Africa's comparison to its China business. "But I think the comparison probably ends there."

Another significant difference is the NBA is now operating a league in Africa, whereas the Chinese Basketball Association is state-run. But NBA's business relationship with China remains strained after a 2019 tweet by then Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

CCTV, the state-run broadcast network, has yet to air games for the 2020-21 season after briefly returning NBA games during the 2020 NBA Finals. Last year's Finals featured the Los Angeles Lakers, a popular team in the country. NBA games are available for streaming due to Tencent's $1.5 billion rights deal. And tensions between the U.S. and China isn't making business in the country any easier to conduct.