What to watch today: Dow looks to extend its winning streak to four sessions

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, setting up the Dow to add to its three-session winning streak as the 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 1.6%. The 30-stock average started the new week with a gain of 186 points, or 0.6%, the S&P 500 jumped 1% and the Nasdaq popped 1.4%. (CNBC) Those gains on Wall Street , fueled by a bounce in tech stocks, flipped the S&P 500 into positive territory for the month and put a dent into the Nasdaq's monthly decline. The Dow padded its already solid advance in May with just four trading days left in the month. (CNBC)

Moderna (MRNA) said Tuesday its Covid-19 vaccine was 100% effective in a study of adolescents ages 12 to 17, making it the second shot behind Pfizer's (PFE) to demonstrate high efficacy in younger age groups. The company plans to ask the FDA early next week to expand the emergency use authorization of its Covid vaccine. (CNBC)



* United says domestic leisure fares are topping 2019 levels as bookings pick up (CNBC)

Bitcoin was relatively stable above $37,000 on Tuesday after recent wild swings that sent the world's biggest cryptocurrency reeling last week. On Monday, bitcoin approached $40,000 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he spoke to bitcoin miners regarding the environmental impact of their energy-intensive operations. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) could announce as soon as Tuesday a deal to acquire MGM Studios, the co-owner of the James Bond franchise and other film and television series, for $8.5 billion to $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. A deal for MGM would follow last week's announcement that AT&T agreed to break off its WarnerMedia unit and merge it with Discovery. (CNBC)

More than two dozen groups representing U.S. businesses and employers unveiled a new coalition Tuesday to fight virtually all of the Democrats' plans to raise taxes on self-described job creators. The alliance of 28 industry groups argues that hiking taxes on corporations would hamper the U.S. economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. (CNBC)

A portion of a memo cited as a reason not to pursue obstruction of justice charges against former President Donald Trump was released Monday night, but the Justice Department said it is appealing a judge's order to release the rest of it. (NBC News)



* Trump White House counsel McGahn set to testify next week (NBC News)

Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee onto the 46-year-old's neck for about nine minutes. Bipartisan negotiators have worked for weeks to tweak the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to win enough Republican support to get it through the Senate. (CNBC)