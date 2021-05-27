What to watch today: S&P 500 set to drop after inching back toward a record

BY THE NUMBERS

Best Buy (BBY) shares jumped 3.8% in the premarket after the electronics retailer reported quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.39 a share. Revenue and comparable-store sales also exceeded Wall Street forecasts and Best Buy raised its full-year comparable sales forecast. Dollar General (DG) reported quarterly profit of $2.82 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 a share. Revenue exceeded estimates and comparable-store sales dropped less than expected. Dollar General also raised its full-year forecast. However, shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading. Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares fell 2.7% in the premarket after it issued a lower-than-expected earnings outlook for the full year. Dollar Tree beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, and comparable-store sales rose more than expected. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) earned $2.93 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 a share. The housewares retailer's revenue came in above forecasts, and it also gave an upbeat outlook as shoppers continue to invest in their homes. The stock rose 3.3% in premarket trading. American Eagle (AEO) beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 48 cents per share. Revenue was slightly above projections. The apparel retailer benefited from increased spending by customers who received stimulus checks. Shares were up in the premarket. Medtronic (MDT) beat estimates by 8 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share. Revenue beat estimates as well, as medical procedures rebounded amid a receding pandemic. Medtronic also raised its dividend by 9%. However, the stock fell nearly 1% in premarket trading. Nvidia (NVDA) reported quarterly profit of $3.66 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $3.28 a share. Revenue exceeded forecasts, with the chip maker also issuing an upbeat revenue outlook. Nvidia said it could not determine how much of its revenue increase was generated by sales to crypto miners. The stock was up modestly in Thursday's premarket. Workday (WDAY) beat estimates by 14 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share. The maker of human resources software's revenue also top estimates. Despite the beat and an upbeat outlook, Workday shares fell 1.1% in the premarket.

