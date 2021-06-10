Here's who would be helped the most from student loan forgiveness

Women would be among the biggest winners of student loan forgivness.

Certain critics of student loan forgiveness have argued that the policy would largely benefit the relatively well-off, pointing out that college degrees lead to higher earnings.

However, new research finds that the biggest benefits of cancelling student debt would go to those with the least wealth, and Black families in particular.

Cancelling $50,000 for all borrowers, which Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have been pushing for, would wipe out more than $17,000 per person among Black households in the bottom 10% of net worth, according to researchers at the Roosevelt Institute. Average forgiveness would be over $11,000 among white and Latinx households in that lowest range of net worth.

Meanwhile, average cancellation would be just $562 per person for those in the top 10% of net worth.

"These analyses indicate that student loan cancellation policies are an overall societal good," the researchers at the Roosevelt Institute write.

Here's who else would benefit big from student loan forgiveness.