He's 75 and facing eviction. Many older renters are, too

Andrew Cleland Source: Andrew Cleland

Carol Cleland and her dog, Cabot. Source: Andrew Cleland

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the 33 state and local rental assistance programs with readily accessible public spending data have, on average, distributed less than one-fifth of their funding, even though the relief was signed into law six months ago. Advocates are calling on the Biden administration to extend the eviction ban, which has been challenged in the courts and slammed by landlords, until more of that aid reaches people. The New York Times reported this week that the White House is considering doing so for another month. But it may all be too late for Cleland. His rental assistance application is still pending in North Carolina, and his lease term is over on July 1. That leaves him with less than 10 days to clear up his $2,700 in arrears or his landlord won't renew him and Carol.

Before Covid, a juggling act

Like many older Americans, Cleland was just scraping by before Covid. "It was a juggling act prior to the pandemic because the rent kept going up every year," he said. Their rent is now around $780 a month, though it used to be closer to $650. That's a big hike for people living on a fixed income. Cleland's monthly Social Security check is $964, and Carol's is $751. To be able to afford their rent and other bills, they both needed to work part-time. He did handyman work, walked dogs and cared for an older neighbor with medical issues. Carol babysat. "I'm 75, but I can do 100 push-ups a day," he said. "And my wife is more fit than I am." But those work opportunities vanished in March 2020.

The Clelands' living room Source: Andrew Cleland

Cleland had no retirement savings to turn to. Like more than 1 in 5 retired married couples, they now receive all, or nearly all, of their income from Social Security. Medical expenses tore up any nest egg he'd built. His former wife, Sandra, had uterine and cervical cancer for six years. She recovered, but then, a few years later, died of a brain aneurysm at 52. One day in 1997, Carol walked into a car dealership in South Florida where Cleland was an assistant manager. He was closing up the shop. "I would have inadvertently locked her in if I didn't see her," he said. The next day she returned, and he sold her a champagne-colored Honda. Two years later they were married. "She was gorgeous," Cleland said. Carol also was hit with costly medical bills, including for a number of eye surgeries. And Cleland spent thousands on dental work for himself. "A lot of things happened on the way to post-retirement age," he said. "I might have planned better, but it's hard to plan for severe family illnesses."

After the pandemic hit and they lost their part-time jobs, the Clelands found they hadn't been earning enough to qualify for unemployment benefits. Still, they received the several rounds of stimulus checks, and they cut back on whatever expenses they could, purchasing more potatoes and rice at the supermarket, and less pork and beef. "I've lost 25 pounds since Covid has started," he said. He enrolled in payment plans with his cellphone and electric company. They were able to get some financial help from their children. But now that the federal aid has stopped and their children can't afford to send them any more money, they've fallen around three months behind on their rent. He's applied to more than 40 jobs, including to positions at Walmart, Loews' and Home Depot, but has yet to hear back. He can't help but worry that his age is the problem. "If they have 500 applications for the same job, and you're in your mid-70s, you're going to be at the bottom," Cleland said.