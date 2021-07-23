Tuition insurance may help cover costs if a student withdraws from college

Even before the pandemic, Eden Schiano, 19, had concerns about her first year of college.

Schiano suffered from anorexia in high school and was uncertain how the fall of 2020 would go as a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Being mostly isolated in her dorm quickly took a toll. "I was in my dorm room, doing classes online and I started losing weight," she said. By October, Schiano decided to withdraw.

Whether for mental health conditions or concerns about Covid, the number of students taking time off skyrocketed last year.

But withdrawing mid-semester could come at a steep financial cost.

While a number of colleges and universities have said they will offer refunds of fees and room and board if campuses must close again, the reimbursement policies vary from school to school — and nearly all of them have drawn the line at tuition.

Depending on when a student withdraws during a semester, a school's refund policy may reimburse a significant amount (specifically if it's within the first month or so of the semester, although it varies by school.)

However, refunds are typically offered on a sliding scale and most schools won't give any money back at all after the fifth week of classes.