Cryptocurrencies can be a tool for building personal wealth long-term

Even though it's a highly volatile asset, cryptocurrency can help investors build wealth, especially if they invest in digital coins over the long-term.

It's a portfolio play that's gained traction in recent months and is catching up to stock trading as something that Americans are looking at for growing wealth. Some 13% of Americans have purchased or traded cryptocurrencies in the past year, according to a recent survey by NORC, a research group at the University of Chicago. In the same time period, 24% traded stocks, the study found.

Bitcoin has whipsawed lately, showcasing the volatile nature of many digital coins. On Friday, the asset fell to about $32,000 per coin, but rebounded to about $40,000 on Monday, the highest price it's hit since June. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency slumped again, trading down 5% around $37,000.

More from Invest in You:

Facing high jobless rates, formerly incarcerated people start businesses

Employers are planning larger pay raises. How to negotiate for even more

10 work-from-home jobs that pay six figures

That's a big drop from the all-time high of about $63,000 hit in mid-April. Still, bitcoin is up roughly 30% year-to-date.

"It does have a place, especially for those that are younger," said Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest, a provider of "cryptoasset" management technology for financial advisors.

Part of a larger portfolio and plan

To be sure, investing in cryptocurrencies should be second to having a solid financial plan that includes emergency savings and solid retirement planning, according to Ross.

"Have a financial plan first and figure out where crypto fits into that," said Ross. "If you don't have a plan, what are you doing?"

Once that's in place, however, it can make sense for investors to consider crypto as a key part of their long-term portfolio.