This Irish start-up is helping firms avoid the pitfalls of work-from-anywhere policies

Places such as Phuket, Thailand and Bali, Indonesia are leisure destinations with enough infrastructure to conduct work, said Adrien Pierson.

As more employees settle into remote work for the longer term, companies are faced with a great deal of complexity around tax and compliance with employment laws.

The option for remote work is evolving from being a perk to a must-have option in recruiting talent.

A recent report found an increasing number of professionals leaving their jobs if they haven't been offered the option to work remotely.

It means more possibilities for professionals, especially in the tech industry, to choose where they work and in turn, more pressure on companies to be nimble and responsive to workers' demands and the responsibilities that brings.

For a start-up like Boundless, a platform for managing remote workers' tax and employment compliance regardless of location, it has presented an opportunity.

Founded in 2019 in a time when remote hiring was not the norm it is now, the Irish company quickly met a surge in demand.

"We didn't necessarily see or understand immediately the level of impact of relocations through choice [early in the pandemic], where individuals reassessed their personal situation and wanted to relocate," CEO Dee Coakley told CNBC.

This was a mix of people opting to return to their home countries or seeking out a change of pace in a new country for themselves or to raise their families.

"There's been a huge amount of movement around the world and for us a large proportion of the inbound that we get now is from companies where they're having people coming to them and asking to relocate."

Demand for these tools is reflected in investor interest with Portuguese start-up Remote, which provides similar services, recently raising $150 million.