What you need to know if you're in danger of being evicted

Some 80% of counties in the U.S. currently fall under the new eviction ban guidelines. Other parameters also apply. Renters must have an income less than $99,000 ($198,000 if filing taxes jointly) for 2020 or 2021, attest that they've experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic and that being evicted would lead them to be homeless or having to move in with others. Apply for rental assistance People should also make sure that they have applied for all available government assistance for rent or housing, another stipulation of the eviction ban. Congress has allocated more than $46 billion in emergency rental assistance, but so far very little of the money has gone out. Through the end of June, only $3 billion had reached eligible households, according to Treasury Department data. Some of this may be because people aren't sure how to apply for the help or are dealing with different bureaucracy depending on where they live, according to Kruckenberg.

Find your local legal aid program and go through their intake. They may be able to help you. John Pollock coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel

"Unfortunately, it's federal money and 50 different [state] solutions of how to get it to people, so there's no streamlined process," he said. States have different rules and processes for giving out this money. For additional help, renters can utilize the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's tool that has a list of local programs. The National Low Income Housing Coalition also has a dashboard where people can search for all relief programs available in their area. State eviction bans Check to see if your state has a local eviction ban in place. Many states, such as California, Hawaii, Illinois, New York and New Jersey, have banned evictions for those facing Covid-related hardships. In some cases, those local bans go for longer than the current federal moratorium. State eviction bans may also cover those who aren't living in an area with high enough Covid-19 case levels to qualify for the CDC's moratorium. Renters should make sure that they understand the rules in place in their state, as they differ from one another and the national guidelines. They should also check for different programs they may be eligible for at the city and county levels. Talk to your landlord If possible, renters worried about eviction could also communicate with their landlord. While the CDC has blocked evictions, it has not waived any responsibility to pay rent. That means that people who have been unable to pay for the last year or more could end up owing large amounts in owed rent if they are evicted. Renters could potentially make a deal with their landlord for repayment, said Kruckenberg.