White House Covid officials up the pressure on private employers to mandate vaccines: 'Now is the time'

Top White House Covid officials called for private employers to mandate vaccines at a briefing Tuesday, one day after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer for its coronavirus vaccine.

Many companies have responded to this summer's surge in Covid cases by rolling out vaccine requirements for all or part of their U.S. staff, including Google, Facebook and United Airlines. But others have avoided vaccine mandates, both to give the FDA time to approve a full license and to keep vaccine hesitant workers from leaving.

"If you're a business, a nonprofit, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full and final FDA approval before you put vaccination requirements in place, now is the time," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said at the briefing. "You have the power to protect your communities and help end the pandemic through vaccination requirements."

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission allows vaccine mandates for any personnel returning to the office as long as companies provide exemptions in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Mandates have sparked controversy over the last year, with several states restricting mask and vaccine requirements in government, education and private business.