Politics

Officer who shot pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt to reveal identity in NBC News interview

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Share
Key Points
  • The police officer who fatally shot a woman participating in the pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol will reveal his identity for the first time in a televised interview scheduled to air Thursday.
  • The interview on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, is set to air three days after the U.S. Capitol Police Department announced that it would not discipline the officer.
  • The family of the woman, 35-year-old Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, has vowed to file a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the police department and the officer who fired the gun.
This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, shows Ashli Babbitt.
Maryland MVA | Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office via AP

The police officer who fatally shot a woman participating in the pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol will reveal his identity for the first time in a televised interview set to air Thursday evening.

The interview on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, is set to air three days after the U.S. Capitol Police Department announced that it would not discipline the officer following an internal investigation of the Jan. 6 shooting.

The Department of Justice previously said it would not pursue criminal charges against the officer, whose identity has not been disclosed.

The family of the woman, 35-year-old Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, has vowed to file a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the police department and the officer who fired the gun.

A lawyer for Babbitt's family did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the interview.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.