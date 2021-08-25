What to watch today: S&P 500 looks to add to record; J&J touts booster; meme stocks pop

Cassava Biosciences (SAVA) said claims posted online late yesterday challenging its scientific integrity are false and misleading. The issue revolved around study data for an Alzheimer's disease treatment. Cassava released a statement refuting each of 15 claims that the company calls "fiction." Cassava tumbled 23% in the premarket.

U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday, one day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high. The Nasdaq closed above 15,000 for the first time ever. The Dow also saw modest gains but remained about 0.7% away its latest record close on Aug. 16. Investors continued to buy last week's dip , driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for their fourth straight sessions Tuesday. The Dow logged a three-session winning streak.

Dow stock Johnson & Johnson was modestly higher in Wednesday's premarket after the U.S. drugmaker said a booster shot of its Covid vaccine generated virus-fighting antibodies "nine-fold higher" than those seen four weeks after the single dose. J&J's vaccine, cleared for emergency use in the U.S., only requires one dose. Recipients are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the shot. (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS) said Tuesday only Covid vaccinated people, both employees and clients, can enter its buildings, starting Sept. 7. The banking powerhouse also said, according to a company memo sent to U.S. workers, that everybody must wear masks in all common areas. Goldman Sachs is also implementing a mandatory weekly testing program for vaccinated workers on Sept. 7. (CNBC)

The unclassified version of a U.S. intelligence investigation into the origin in China of the novel coronavirus, which has swept the globe since late 2019 and killed nearly 4.5 million people worldwide, is expected in the next few days. The review, ordered by President Joe Biden in May, is not expected to yield firm answers on whether it started as a lab accident or occurred naturally in animal-to-human contact. (AP)

Biden is set to meet Wednesday with top executives from several of the largest companies in tech, financial services, insurance, energy and education to talk about how to combat cybersecurity threats. The event features CEOs from Amazon, Apple and JPMorgan Chase, among others. It comes after the U.S. experienced several large cyberattacks. (CNBC)

House Democrats forged ahead with Biden's economic plans Tuesday after they broke a stalemate that had threatened to unravel the party's sprawling agenda. In a 220-212 party-line vote, the House passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution to proceed without Republicans and advanced a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. (CNBC)

The U.S. military has evacuated approximately 4,000 American passport holders along with their families from Afghanistan, a figure the Pentagon expects to increase as the U.S. wraps up its military operation in the country. There are still several thousand Americans believed to be awaiting evacuation, according to the State Department. (CNBC)



* World Bank halts aid to Afghanistan, 'deeply concerned' on prospects for women (CNBC)

The Supreme Court said the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. The high court refused to block a lower court ruling, which ordered the White House to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" program. (AP)