U.S. and allies warn more terrorist attacks likely as Afghanistan withdrawal deadline nears

Afghan people who want to leave the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

The U.S. and its allies have warned that more terrorist attacks in Kabul are likely, as the deadline for military withdrawal from Afghanistan draws near.

Two suicide bombers struck on Thursday near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where thousands of people are still hoping to be evacuated following the Taliban's takeover of the country.

U.S. Central Command confirmed Thursday evening that 13 U.S. service members had been killed and 18 wounded. U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that between 60 and 80 Afghans were also killed in the blasts.

ISIS-K, an Afghanistan-based affiliate of the terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the group posed a growing threat to the airport, adding that this was why he had been "so determined to limit the duration of the mission."

U.S. Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, Jr. told a Pentagon briefing on Thursday that ISIS is likely to try to continue attacks before the evacuations conclude.