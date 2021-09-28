Fauci says data from NIH's mix-and-match Covid vaccine booster trials will soon be ready

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gives an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to COVID-19, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2021.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that safety and efficacy data could be available within the next two weeks on pairing a primary regimen of Covid vaccines from one manufacturer with boosters from another.

Though the Centers for Disease and Prevention authorized Pfizer's booster for seniors and the medically vulnerable on Friday, only recipients of Pfizer's first two doses are eligible for their third shot. But the National Institutes of Health are on the verge of concluding trials that mixed boosters and initial doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, Fauci said at a White House Covid briefing.

"As with all things we do, they must be submitted to the FDA for their regulatory approval," Fauci said of the mix-and-match trials. "So you don't want to get ahead of the FDA, but at least that's where the data are right now."

Data on Johnson & Johnson's "mix-and-match study" could be ready within a week, while Pfizer's trial might be completed by mid-October. Moderna's mix-and-match study data are already available, Fauci added.