College admission applications spike as January deadline nears

When it comes to getting accepted to college, this year's high school seniors are playing the odds.

"We are seeing students apply to so many schools because they saw how hard it was last year," said Christopher Rim, founder and CEO of Command Education in New York.

In the past, students would apply to 12 colleges to 15 colleges, he said. "This year, students are applying to 20 to 25 schools."

"I just want to go all out so I have the best opportunity," said Jacob, 17, a high-school senior in New York who is applying to 22 colleges in all.

More from Personal Finance:

Less than half of high schoolers want to go to a four-year college

Here are the colleges with the best return on investment

How to maximize your college financial aid

"In this case, more is better," he said. Jacob asked CNBC not to use his last name for fear of jeopardizing his chances.

College admission applications generally are due on Jan. 1 or Jan. 15, and so far application volume for undergraduate admission has jumped 22% from pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Common App as of Nov. 16.

And yet, "applications do not mean enrollment," said Preston Magouirk, a data scientist at the Common App, a consortium which lets students apply to multiple schools using the same form.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, undergraduate enrollment is down roughly 8%, according to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center — with the schools serving low- and middle-income students seeing the largest declines.