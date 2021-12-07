What to watch today: Wall Street set to continue rally as omicron fears recede

BY THE NUMBERS

MongoDB (MDB) surged 20% in premarket action after the database platform company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and beat Street revenue forecasts. MongoDB also raised its financial outlook for the year on increased demand from businesses for online connectivity. Coupa Software (COUP) earned an adjusted 31 cents per share for its latest quarter, well above the 2-cent consensus estimate, with revenue also topping forecasts. However, its loss widened from a year ago with a surge in operating expenses, and shares tumbled 11% in premarket trading. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) soared 15.5% in the premarket after announcing positive results in a late-stage trial of its experimental treatment for Rett Syndrome, a genetic disorder that primarily affects brain development in girls. Mimecast (MIME) agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Permira for $80 per share in cash, or about $5.8 billion. The cybersecurity company jumped 6% in the premarket. Designer Brands (DBI) beat estimates by 30 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share, but revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Comparable store sales did surge by 40.8%, but that was less than the 44.5% analysts had anticipated. Nonetheless, shares rallied 3.7% in premarket trading. AutoZone (AZO) reported a quarterly profit of $25.69 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87. Revenue also beat estimates, with comparable store sales jumping 13.6%. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount had predicted a comp-store sales rise of 5%. Constellation Brands (STZ) agreed to build a new brewery in southeastern Mexico, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The agreement, set to be announced as early as this week, comes two years after the government forced Constellation to close a nearly completed plant near the U.S.-Mexican border. Bumble (BMBL) rallied 7% in the premarket after JPMorgan Securities upgraded shares of the dating service operator to "overweight" from "neutral," following a meeting with management. The firm said it was now more confident in the growth trajectory and prospects for user engagement with the Bumble app.

