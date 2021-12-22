What to watch today: Wall Street looks steady after breaking three-day losing streak

Wednesday morning's economic calendar includes the third estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product. The government said GDP grew 2.3% in Q3, higher than forecasts and the previous estimate. * Mortgage rates fall to a four-week low, but buyers still pull back (CNBC)

One day after announcing new plans to fight Covid, President Joe Biden plans to hold a meeting Wednesday to address supply chain problems. U.S. officials and private sector companies, including FedEx, are set to talk about the ongoing efforts to fix pandemic logistics disruptions. (Reuters)



* Biden says fully vaccinated people can still safely celebrate holidays (CNBC)

* Americans are tired of Covid. Official response to omicron created more frustration (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN), Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS) will not send teams to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas over coronavirus worries. However, the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Tuesday the show would run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8. (CNBC)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian on Tuesday asked the CDC to cut in half its 10-day recommended quarantine time for fully vaccinated people who contract Covid. He said the current isolation period could negatively affect the airline's workforce and operations. (CNBC)



* Travelers scramble for Covid tests ahead of holiday rush (CNBC)

Berkshire Hathaway-owned See's Candies must face a lawsuit by an employee who claims she caught Covid at work and gave it to her husband who later died, a California appeals court held Tuesday. It appears to be the first ruling allowing a worker to sue an employer over a family member's Covid death. (Reuters)

Elon Musk said in an interview released Tuesday he's unloaded "enough stock" to reach his plan to sell 10% of his Tesla (TSLA) shares. Part of the proceeds from those sales will go toward what Musk tweeted will be a move than $11 billion 2021 tax bill. Tesla shares, under pressure in the past month but up more than 30% in 2021, rose over 3.5% in Wednesday's premarket. (Reuters)

Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey ⁠have been voicing their thoughts on a hypothetical new iteration of the internet this week. While still a hazy concept, Web3 been hailed by proponents as a decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain. (CNBC)



* Next for the metaverse: convincing you it’s not just for kids (CNBC)

Looking for a new vehicle? Don't expect many, if any, the typical year-end or holiday deals, due to lingering semiconductor shortages depleting dealers' inventories. J.D. Power reports about 89% new vehicles bought by customers are selling near or above the sticker price. That compares to 12% in December 2019. (CNBC)