Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck during an augmented reality presentation at the Motor Bella Auto Show in Pontiac, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Emily Elconin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas called 2021 "truly a breakthrough year for Ford… easily the most important year strategically for the company since the financial crisis." The company's largest single-day share increase last year came on Dec. 10 when Farley confirmed on Twitter that Ford would triple production of its electric Mustang Mach-E to more than 200,000 units per year for North America and Europe by 2023. He told CNBC the day before that the company halted reservations of the F-150 Lightning after they hit 200,000 units. Shares that day jumped 9.6% to close at a roughly 20-year high of $21.45 a share.

The next best day for investors came on Oct. 28 after the automaker delivered its third-quarter earnings where it raised its yearly guidance and delivered EPS that were double analysts' estimates. Shares rose by 8.7%. Shares also soared by 8.5% on May 26 during the automaker's investor day which disclosed details of the Ford+ turnaround plan. They also jumped by 8.4% on Jan. 20 after Deutsche Bank added a short-term buy idea on the stock ahead of its 2020 earnings report. Since Farley took the helm of Ford more than 15 months ago, the stock is up by more than 200%. Whether he can continue that run is largely expected to be determined by the company's ability to deliver on initiatives outlined in his Ford+ plan that included accelerating EV plans and achieving an 8% adjusted profit margin before interest and taxes by 2023. Ford is rated overweight with a price target of $20.25 a share and a long-term growth rate of 67.8%, according to an average of 22 analysts compiled by FactSet. Shares closed last year at $20.77, up by 136.3% in 2021.