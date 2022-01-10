40% of Americans with credit-card debt don't know their interest rate, survey shows

Many Americans are in the dark about one important aspect of their credit cards.

Of those who carry a balance, 40% don't know the interest rate they're being charged on their primary card, a new survey from Bankrate found.

That could wind up costing them a lot of money.

"As much as we have heard about record-low rates on other products, credit card rates are already high and are probably heading higher," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate and CreditCards.com.

More from Invest in You:

No emergency savings? New workplace benefits aim to help

How to make your financial New Year's resolutions stick

Filing your taxes early can help protect against fraud. What to do now

The average credit card rate is 16.3%, according to Bankrate. With the Federal Reserve planning to raise interest rates this year, credit card rates will be more like an average 17% by the end of the year, Rossman predicts.

Yet those who carry balances tend to have even higher rates, perhaps due to lower credit scores, he said. Accounts assessed interest had an average 17.13% interest rate in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Fed.

At the higher rate, if you made minimum payments toward the average credit card balance — which is $5,525, according to Experian — it would take you 16 years to pay off the debt. You would owe more than $6,500 in interest, Bankrate calculated.