Here’s what Jerome Powell’s second term as Fed chair means for your money

During the hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Powell received both praise for the Fed's handling of the economy and some criticism. Still, key senators indicated they plan on supporting President Joe Biden's nomination. "The importance of continuity at the helm is significant," McBride said. "With the Federal Reserve at such an inflection point, this is not the time for somebody else to be moving into the big chair. "Moving from unprecedented stimulus to tightening policy while inflation is at a four-decade high without bringing on a recession is a tightrope act, and Powell's experience and steady demeanor helps," he added. "His reappointment is not a guarantee of success, but it helps." Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.