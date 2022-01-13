What to watch today: Wall Street looks a bit higher after Nasdaq's 3-day winning streak

U.S. stock futures rose slightly Thursday ahead of what's expected to be another hot inflation report. The Nasdaq edged higher Wednesday, led by tech stocks rebounding for a third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 eked out gains for a second day in a row, with each ending Wednesday less than 1.5% away from last week's record closes. The Nasdaq finished Wednesday 5.4% away from its latest record close in November. (CNBC)



* Profits for S&P 500 companies rose nearly 50% in 2021, estimates show (CNBC)

The government's December data on the producer price index, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, is expected to show a year-over-year rise of 9.8%. The November PPI, a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 9.6% year over year at the fastest clip on record. Thursday's report comes after December's consumer price index rose 7% year over year at the quickest pace since June 1982 but matched estimates. (CNBC)



* Manhattan rents were the highest ever for December (CNBC)



Also at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its Thursday look at initial jobless claims. Economists expect a total of 200,000 first-time filings for unemployment benefits for the week ended Jan. 8. That would be down by 7,000 from the prior week, which showed data well anchored around a level that's even lower than before the Covid pandemic, when new claims were averaging around 215,000. (CNBC)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares rose more than 1.5% in the premarket after the carrier on Thursday posted its highest quarterly revenue since late 2019. Fourth-quarter earnings also beat estimates. Delta said it expects a first-quarter loss, blaming the Covid omicron variant. However, the airline still sees a travel demand rebound further down the road and a profit this year. (CNBC)

Looking ahead, global alternative asset management firm TPG (TPG) is set to debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, the morning after pricing its initial public offering at $29.50 per share, the middle of the expected range. (Press Release)