Here's what happens to your credit card debt as interest rates rise

Putting your purchases on plastic is about to cost you even more.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates three or four times this year, starting as early as March. That means anyone who carries a balance on their credit card will soon have to cough up more dough just to cover the interest charges.

Most credit cards have a variable rate, so there's a direct connection to the Fed's benchmark. As the federal funds rate rises, the prime rate does, as well, and credit card rates follow suit. Cardholders see the impact within a billing cycle or two.

These days, the average consumer has a credit card balance of $5,525, according to Experian, and pays an annual percentage rate of roughly 16%, which is high but still cheap by historic standards.

However, with several rate hikes on the horizon, credit card rates will be back around 17% by the end of the year, not far from the pre-pandemic high, according to Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

"If you are a consumer paying these rates, that's taking a big bite."

And yet, most credit card users who carry a balance don't even know the interest rate they're being charged, a separate survey from Bankrate found.

To put it in context, if you only made the minimum payments on an average credit card balance, it would take more than 16 years to get out of debt and cost you more than $6,000 in interest alone, Rossman calculated.