What to watch today: Wall Street looks higher in premarket after the Nasdaq's slide

Dow stock Procter & Gamble (PG) early Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations as price hikes helped offset higher commodity and freight costs. The consumer products giant also boosted its full-year sales forecast. P&G shares rose more than 1% in the premarket. (CNBC) UnitedHealth (UNH), also a Dow component, issued better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue, helped partly by growth in its Optum unit that includes its drug benefits management business. UnitedHealth shares rose modestly in the premarket. (Reuters)

Bank of America (BAC) before the bell Wednesday topped estimates for profit on record quarterly asset management and investment banking fees, and as the firm released $851 million in reserves. Revenue for the fourth quarter slightly missed estimates. BofA shares gained about 3% in the premarket. (CNBC) Morgan Stanley (MS) posted better-than-expected quarterly profit Wednesday. Like BofA, Morgan Stanley also fell just short of expectations for fourth-quarter revenue. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose about 2.5% in the premarket. (CNBC)

President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon, on his 365th day in office. Biden will update Americans on his lengthy legislative to-do list and fight against Covid as the omicron variant continues boost new case counts. (AP)



Next week, the Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers. A federal government website for Americans to order free Covid tests is set to launch Wednesday. In the site's testing phase Tuesday, many people were able to submit orders, while others experienced problems. (CNBC)



With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital say they're disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions that have seen parts of the city placed under lockdown. (AP)

Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) turned on a major new part of their 5G networks Wednesday, the culmination of a yearslong process that will bring noticeably faster mobile service across large parts of the nation. The providers agreed to postpone 5G service near some American airports. (CNBC)



San Francisco-based SoFi (SOFI) cleared its final regulatory hurdle to become a bank, and its shares soared more than 18% in Wednesday's premarket. In order to become a bank, SoFi plans to acquire a California community lender. The fintech firm went public last year in a SPAC merger. (CNBC)

Oil prices rose for a fourth session Wednesday to a fresh seven-year high as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook as worrisome geopolitical troubles simmered in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged western nations Wednesday to remain united in the face of what he called "relentless" Russian aggression against Ukraine. He also reassured Ukraine's leader of their support. Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv. (AP)



Biden on Wednesday intends to nominate a Muslim woman for a federal judgeship for the first time in U.S. history. Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, is the president's pick for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. (USA Today)

New York's attorney general disclosed new details last night about an investigation into former President Donald Trump's business, saying the probe uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. (NBC News)



