5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Wall Street looks like it's going to extend its losing streak

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 20, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. Netflix's plunge would erase gains back to April 2020

Shares of Netflix fell 20% in Friday's premarket, indicating an opening price of below $410 each, wiping out more than 20 months of gains and over 40% below its all-time high back in November. Investors punished the stock following Thursday's after-the-bell earnings report, which revealed a decline in global paid net subscriber additions in the fourth quarter and an even worse projection for the current first quarter. The video streaming giant beat Q4 earnings estimates and matched on revenue, but Wall Street was more concerned about what's ahead.

Netflix said it's planning for a more back-end-weighted content slate in the first quarter, with big premieres set for March.

3. Peloton is taking 'significant corrective actions,' CEO says

Peloton said late Thursday its fiscal second-quarter revenue will be within its previously forecast range, as it takes actions to slash costs and improve profitability. However, the fitness equipment maker said it added fewer subscribers in the latest period, which ended Dec. 31, than it had previously expected.

The stock bounced 8% in Friday's premarket, the morning after an almost 24% decline in the regular session following a CNBC report that the connected fitness equipment maker was temporarily halting production of its stationary bikes and treadmills as explosive demand earlier in the Covid pandemic waned. Friday's indicated opening price for Peloton stock would represent an 85% drop from its all-time high of $171.09 back in January 2021.

4. Intel plans to build a $20 billion chip manufacturing site in Ohio

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the groundbreaking of two new chip fabrication plants in Chandler, Arizona, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Intel Corporation

Intel will invest $20 billion in two new plants in Ohio to make advanced chips, the company said Friday, the first step to a "mega-site" that can accommodate eight chip factories costing $100 billion. The planned investment includes 3,000 permanent jobs and 7,000 construction jobs on the 1,000-acre site just outside of Columbus. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is driving Intel's plans to expand, especially in Europe and the U.S., as it seeks to heat up competition with global rivals and respond to a worldwide microchip shortage. In September, Intel broke ground on two factories in Arizona as part of its turnaround plan to become a major manufacturer of chips for outside customers.

5. U.S., Russia far apart on Ukraine crisis as top diplomats meet

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022. Alex Brandon | Reuters