Don’t make these individual retirement account deduction mistakes

If you didn't max out your individual retirement account for 2021, here's some good news: you still have time.

But if you're eyeing a deduction to lower your tax bill, you need to know the rules, experts say.

The last chance for 2021 IRA contributions is the tax-filing deadline, which is April 18, 2022, for most Americans.

You can deposit up to $6,000 for 2021 or $7,000 if you're 50 or older, provided you've made at least that much from a job or self-employment.

"Anyone can contribute to a traditional IRA — you, me, Jeff Bezos," said certified financial planner Howard Pressman, partner at Egan, Berger & Weiner in Vienna, Virginia.

However, the ability to write off IRA contributions depends on two factors: participation in workplace retirement plans and income.

An investor and their spouse may be "in the clear" to write off their entire IRA contributions if both spouses aren't participating in an employer's retirement plan, said Larry Harris, CFP and director of tax services at Parsec Financial in Asheville, North Carolina.

However, the rules change if either partner has coverage and participates in the plan, including deposits from the employee or company.

For example, participation may include employee contributions, company matches, profit sharing or other employer deposits.