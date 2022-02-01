What to do if you got an incorrect child tax credit letter from the IRS

Starting in December, the IRS began sending families who received the child tax credit letters to reconcile the benefit on their 2021 tax returns.

For some, those forms, called a Letter 6419, contained incorrect information.

That could be an issue for families when they file their 2021 taxes. That's because they need to report how much of the credit they already got in advance monthly payments to get the second half back, either applied to any tax they owe or in the form of a refund.

"The letters may not reflect what the taxpayer actually received," said Ken Corbin, the IRS chief taxpayer experience officer, on a Jan. 24 call with reporters.

Here's what families need to know before they fill out and file their form 1040s this tax season.

Why letters may be incorrect

The change to this year's tax filing is because the American Rescue Plan enhanced the existing child tax credit, increasing the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000, with an additional $600 for children under the age of 6. It also made the first half of the credit available in advance monthly payments, which were sent to roughly 35 million families from July to December last year.

It isn't clear why some families got letters with incorrect amounts of the advance child tax credit payments, according to the IRS, but the agency said it doesn't think it is a widespread issue.