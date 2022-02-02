You may not have to pay the IRS back if you got too much in child tax credit payments

Tetra Images | Tetra images | Getty Images

This tax season, millions of American families who received advance child tax credit payments are calculating what they got in order to submit their 2021 returns. Some may be worried that they were sent more money than they were owed in the monthly payments from July to December, either due to income increasing in 2021 or incorrectly claiming a child that wasn't eligible. Luckily, many won't have to repay any of the benefit. More from Invest in You:

The 'Zoom ceiling?' Experts worry remote work will hold women back Details of the enhanced credit The expanded child tax credit was part of the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden last year. For the 2021 tax year, the credit increased to $3,000 from $2,000 for dependents ages 17 and younger. It also gives an additional $600 for children under the age of 6. The full enhanced credit is available to all eligible children in families with adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 for single parents and $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly. It ends for individuals earning $95,000 and married couples filing jointly making $170,000, though they'd still be eligible for the regular child tax credit.