Here’s how much you can make and still pay 0% in capital gains taxes

Getty Images

Are you expecting a tax bill for selling stocks or crypto in 2021? You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate, depending on taxable income, according to financial experts. You calculate taxable income by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income, which are your earnings minus so-called "above-the-line" deductions. And the threshold for the 0% capital gains rate is even higher — with possible joint six-figure gross earnings — if you're filing taxes with a spouse.

"A lot of people aren't aware there's a 0% tax rate on long-term capital gains, depending on the level of other income," said Dale Brown, chairman of the board at Salem Investment Counselors in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which ranked second on CNBC's 2021 FA 100 list. Long-term capital gains rates are 0%, 15% or 20%, and married couples filing together fall into the 0% bracket for 2021 with taxable income of $80,800 or less ($40,400 for single investors). The 0% thresholds rise to $83,350 for joint filers and $41,675 for single taxpayers in 2022.

For example, let's say a married couple filing together makes a joint gross income of $100,000 for 2021. With the $25,100 standard deduction, common for joint filers, the couple's taxable income drops to $74,900, which is below the $80,800 threshold for 0% long-term capital gains tax. If the couple has itemized deductions above $25,100 — such as state and local taxes, medical expenses or charitable gifts — they may claim a higher write-off and earn more income while staying below the limits, Brown said.

I have had clients with low six-figure incomes that, due to the composition of their income, paid absolutely no federal tax. Dale Brown Chairman of the board at Salem Investment Counselors

And depending on the couple's type of income, there's potential for an even lower tax bill. "I have had clients with low six-figure incomes that, due to the composition of their income, paid absolutely no federal tax," Brown said, explaining how someone with only long-term capital gains, qualified dividends and tax-exempt municipal bond interest may not have taxable income. Another strategy is someone under the threshold may sell a profitable asset, pay no long-term capital gains tax and rebuy the investment for a so-called "stepped-up basis," adjusting the purchase price to the current value for lower taxes in the future, Brown said. However, investors need to be mindful of how much they sell from a taxable portfolio, as the tactic boosts income and may exceed the thresholds or trigger other consequences, he said.