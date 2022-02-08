What to watch today: Wall Street looks steady after an uncommon, quiet start to the week

Peloton (PTON) shares dropped more than 2% in Tuesday's premarket, way off earlier lows, after the embattled connected fitness company said it will replace co-founder John Foley as CEO with former Spotify and Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy. Foley will become executive chairman. Peloton also plans to slash 2,800 jobs or about 20% of corporate employees. (CNBC)



In addition, Peloton, which reports quarterly results Tuesday evening, cut full-year revenue and connected fitness subscriber guidance. Peloton on Monday closed up 20% on speculation that companies including Amazon and Nike may be interested in buy it. However, even including Monday's pop, the stock was down 80% from its February 2021 all-time high of $155.52. (CNBC)

Nvidia's (NVDA) planned acquisition of Arm from SoftBank has collapsed due to "significant regulatory challenges," the companies said in a joint release Tuesday. The deal was originally announced in 2020, with a value at the time of $40 billion in Nvidia stock and cash. SoftBank said Arm will now prepare for a public offering within the year ending March 31, 2023. (CNBC)



Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) fell 1.4% in Tuesday's premarket, continuing a post-earnings slide that's sent the stock down 30% since quarterly results last Wednesday. Meta said on Monday billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, an early Facebook backer, will step down from its board. (CNBC)



Digging through last Thursday's annual report, Meta said it's considering shutting down Facebook and Instagram in Europe if it can't keep transferring user data back to the U.S. Regulators in Europe are currently drawing up new legislation that will dictate how EU citizens' user data gets transferred across the Atlantic. (CNBC)

Under pressure to hit fourth-quarter sales goals while coping with widespread semiconductor shortages, Tesla (TSLA) decided to remove one of the two electronic control units that are normally included in the steering racks of some made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to two employees and internal correspondence seen by CNBC.



American Express (AXP), known for its array of perks-laden cards, is jumping into the highly competitive arena of digital checking accounts. The company on Tuesday launched Amex Rewards Checking to its U.S. customers. Any non-business card member in good standing is eligible for the no-fee, no minimum balance account. (CNBC)

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had an awkward exchange with a reporter Monday at the White House over the future of Nord Stream 2. Biden said the natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany won’t go forward if Russia invades Ukraine. But Scholz demurred. (CNBC)

The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved 15 boxes of White House records that had been sent to former President Donald Trump's resort-home Mar-a-Lago instead of the National Archives as required by law, the agency said Monday. (CNBC)



