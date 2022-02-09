This hidden muni bond tax may trigger higher Medicare premiums

Ariel Skelley | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Municipal bonds, also known as muni bonds, have become a popular option for investors seeking security and tax-free portfolio income. However, these assets may also trigger a costly surprise for retirees. Demand surged in 2021 amid President Joe Biden's proposed tax increases, with a record $96.8 billion of net money flowing into U.S. muni mutual and exchange-traded funds, according to Refinitiv Lipper data. While plans to hike taxes have mostly stalled, muni bonds are still attractive to higher earners looking for stability, according to financial experts.

However, muni bond interest may create a problem for affluent investors: Medicare premium hikes. "There are a lot of moving parts, and you need to have someone look at it holistically," said Matthew Chancey, certified financial planner at CoastalOne in Tampa, Florida.

Higher taxes and premiums

The base amount for Medicare Part B premiums in 2022 is $170.10 per month, a 14.5% jump from 2021. However, the payments start to increase for joint filers with MAGI over $182,000 (single filers above $91,000). "That's where you're looking at [Medicare Part B] premiums going up by about $70 or more per month," said Sherwood. "That's pretty significant." The top Medicare Part B surcharge is $578.30 for couples filing together with MAGI at $750,000 or above.

Retirees may also see premium increases for Medicare Part D, typically covering prescription drugs, with the top surcharge at $77.90 for the highest earners in 2022. Both calculations use MAGI from two years prior, so retirees need to consider the consequences of their income in advance, Sherwood said. "It's something that taxpayers seem so aware of because if they get into this higher bracket, they have to pay higher premiums for a full year," said Mary Kay Foss, certified public accountant and CPA faculty at CalCPA Education Foundation in Walnut Creek, California.