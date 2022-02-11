What to watch today: Stock futures flat after rout on inflation, Fed fears

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Joe Biden is urging U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine immediately as tensions with Russia over its military activity continue to intensify. "We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly," Biden said in an interview that ran Thursday on "NBC Nightly News." The U.S. said Canada should use federal powers to ease the growing economic disruption caused by the blockage of a vital U.S.-Canada trade route by protesters opposed to coronavirus mandates. The clogged crossing, a key supply route for Detroit's carmakers, has halted some auto production. (CNBC) Under Armour (UAA) shares, after initially jumping 7%, fell 2.5% in the premarket despite the retailer on Friday reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates, as a cloudy outlook hampered by lingering supply chain constraints overshadowed those results. The company also warned that heightened freight expenses will weigh on profit margins in the coming months. (CNBC) Zillow Group (Z) shares rose 13.5% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the real estate website operator reported a much narrower-than-expected adjusted quarterly loss of 42 cents per share. The company's revenue was also better than expected. Zillow said it's getting out of the home-flipping business more quickly and economically than it previously expected. (CNBC) Affirm (AFRM) shares dropped another 10% in the premarket. The buy now, pay later company sank more than 21% on Thursday after releasing fiscal second-quarter results ahead of schedule. Affirm lost 57 cents per share on $361 million in revenue. The company said human error was to blame for putting the results out early. (CNBC) A Food and Drug Administration committee recommended against full approval of a lung cancer treatment developed by China's Innovent Biologics and Eli Lilly (LLY) over concerns the clinical trial was conducted solely in China in participants that weren't as diverse as the U.S. population. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH